Light Rains Bring Temperature Down In Delhi, More Showers Likely By Next Week; Check Forecast Here

People living in the national capital have been witnessing rainfall for quite some days now. On Friday light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of Delhi bringing respite from the humid weather. Further, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain from August 6 to 8 in the city. From August 9 to 11 August, Delhites will witness a cloudly sky with the rare possibility of rainfall.

Indian Meteorological Department has said that the minimum temperature is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum 34 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the weather department has also predicted that widespread rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is likely over Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Eastern Rajasthan over the next five days.

Meanwhile, Delhi received 286.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 209.7mm in July. Overall, the city has received 312 mm of precipitation against a normal of 307.7 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

Rainfall lashed parts of the National capital on Thursday. With rainfall happening on every alternative day, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded as 26.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature in the capital stood at 33 degrees Celsius.

With significant rainfall in the capital, the air quality has also come to a moderate level on Friday morning. As per the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 92 at 7 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.