'Let People Breathe': SC Rejects Plea Challenging Ban On Firecrackers In Delhi NCR

THE Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea by the Bhartiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari seeking an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi.

A bench headed by Justice M.R. Shah said to let people breathe clean air, asking to spend money on sweets. "Spend your money on sweets," said the bench. Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, who is representing Tiwari argued that stubble burning is also the reason for increasing pollution.

However, the bench added that it will hear about the matter later. Tiwari, meanwhile, said that the plea was filed to protect the interests of the public at large who are being harassed for celebrating Diwali which is deemed to be one of the most important festivals of the Hindus.

"That despite of the clear order of this court refusing to put a blanket ban on the firecrackers, various respondents have put a blanket ban on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in year 2021 and subsequently taken coercive step against the buyer, purchaser and users of the same", said the plea.

"That in order to implement the blanket ban, Respondent No. 2 (Delhi government) has also announced plans with Delhi Police, DPCC and Revenue Department. This may include FIR against common people for selling and/or using fire-crackers during festive seasons like Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja, etc just like last year."

Earlier today, the Delhi Court also refused to entertain a plea challenging the order for a complete ban on firecrackers in the NCT of Delhi till January 1, 2023, noting that similar petitions are pending before the Supreme Court.

The petitioner Shiva Fireworks and others had filed a plea through advocates Pranjal Kishore and Aman Bansal. The petitioners are engaged in the sale, purchase, and storage of green crackers.

This came after Delhi Pollution Control Committee on September 14, 2022, put a complete ban on the sale, manufacture, storage, and bursting of firecrackers keeping in view the increasing pollution in the national capital during winters.

The DPCC order stated that "There will be a "Complete Ban" on all kinds of firecrackers manufacturing, storage, selling (including delivery through online marketing platforms) and bursting up to January 1, 2023, in the territory of NCT of Delhi."

(With inputs from agencies)