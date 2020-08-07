Hearing the petition, the top court noted that the plea can't be allowed without hearing the families of two victims and asked the Centre to file fresh plea making victims' family members as parties to its application for seeking closure of Italian Marines case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Centre's plea to withdraw the case against the two Italian marines who shot dead two Indian fishermen off the Kerala cost in 2012, saying the case will only be closed "if Italy compensates the families of the victims".

Hearing the petition, the top court noted that the plea can't be allowed without hearing the families of two victims and asked the Centre to file fresh plea making victims' family members as parties to its application for seeking closure of Italian marines case.

The bench -- which included Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian -- also noted that adequate compensation should be paid to families of those fishermen killed by Italian Marines.

"The fact is there is a criminal charge being tried here in India where the victims' families are also appearing. Without applying for withdrawal of prosecution there (trial Court) how can you (UOI) come here (to the Supreme Court)? Why don't you apply for withdrawal there? There atleast the families can oppose your application. Here they are not even a party," Bar and Bench quoted CJI SA Bobde as saying.

However, the Centre -- which had filed a plea in the apex court on July 3, seeking closure of judicial proceedings against the two Italian marines accused of killing Indian fishermen -- said that the Italian government has assured India that it will prosecute Marines accused of killing Indian fishermen.

"Republic of Italy in a letter has assured the government of India that both of them will be criminally prosecuted in Italy and that maximum compensation will be paid to the victims' families. We will ensure this," Bar and Bench quoted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Centre, as saying.

In February 2012, India had accused two Italian marines, Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, on board the MV Enrica Lexie -- an Italian flagged oil tanker -- of killing two Indian fishermen who were on a fishing vessel in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Latorre, who had suffered a brain stroke on August 31, 2014, was first granted bail and allowed by the apex court on September 12, 2014 to go to Italy for four months and after that, extensions for his stay have been granted to him.



In Italy, Latorre had to undergo a heart surgery after which the top court had granted him extension of his stay in his native country. On September 28, 2016, the apex court had allowed Latorre to remain in his country till the international arbitral tribunal decided the jurisdictional issue.

On May 26, 2016, Girone was also granted bail with conditions and allowed by the top court to go to his country till the jurisdictional issue was decided.



The complaint against the marines was lodged by Freddy, the owner of fishing boat 'St Antony' in which the two Kerala fishermen were killed when the marines opened fire on them allegedly under the misconception that they were pirates.

The apex court had earlier stayed all criminal proceedings, including the trial of the two marines. While allowing the joint request of India and Italy, the apex court had said the proceedings would remain stalled till the jurisdictional issue about which country has the right to conduct trial was decided through international arbitration.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma