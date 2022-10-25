Lesson For Road Side Romeos: Mumbai Court Sends Man To 1.5 Years Of Jail For Calling Girl 'Item'

A MUMBAI court in its recent order convicted a man to 1.5 years in jail for sexually harassing a minor girl by calling her an "item". The court observed that the word “item” objectify the women’s sexuality and it would attract the offence of outraging of woman’s modesty under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Bar and Bench quoted.

The judge sitting at Sessions Court in Dindoshi, Mumbai, convicted the 25-year-old businessman under Sections 354 IPC and provisions under the Protection of Children under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 1.5 years in jail. The judge underscored that such offences and inappropriate behaviour must be dealt with harshly in order to protect women.

"The accused having addressed her by using the term “item” which is a term used generally by boys to address girls in a derogatory fashion as it objectifies them in a sexual manner. The same will clearly indicate his intention of outraging her modesty. ...Such offences need to be dealt with a heavy hand as a lesson needs to be meted out to such roadside Romeos, in order to protect the women from their uncalled for behaviour," the judge observed in his 28-page conviction order.

The accused who lived in the same neighbourhood as the minor was booked in 2015 for harassing the minor while she would return from school. The accused pulled the girl’s hair and said, "kya item kidhar ja rahi ho?" (Where are you off to?).

The accused had defended himself claiming that the girl and he had been friends before the incident in question and that the complaint was because her parents did not like their friendship. The Court opined that the evidence is reliable and trustworthy, and has a truth to it.

However, the accused did not present any evidence to the court on the record to show that there was any reason for the girl to depose falsely against him. The prosecution thus can be said to have proved the fact that the accused was repeatedly following the girl child, with a sexual intent of harassing her, the Court opined.