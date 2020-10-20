India Coronavirus News: The dip in India's caseload is because of the dip in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the five worst-hit states in the last one month.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what suggests a flattening of the COVID-19 curve in India, the country reported 46,790 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 587 fatalities. This is the first time since July that the country has reported less than 50,000 infections in a day.

As per the data of the Health Ministry, the country's overall caseload currently stands at 75,97,063. However, what brings a sigh of relief is the fact that the number of active cases is less than 7.5 lakh. On the other hand, the fatality count has reached 1,15,197.

The dip in India's caseload, according to the Health Ministry, is because of the dip in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the five worst-hit states in the last one month. The trend of daily cases of the coronavirus disease in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh reveals the various stages of decline of active cases, it said.

“These mirror the steady decrease in ACTIVE CASES in the country, with the caseload being sustained below 8L for 3 days in a row,” the ministry tweeted with a graph of the cases from these five states.

Experts have warned that infections could rise in India as the holiday season nears, with celebrations for the Hindu festivals of Durga Puja and Diwali due this month and in mid-November, respectively.

A government-appointed panel of experts has warned of an exponential increase of 26 lakh cases within a month if COVID-19 precautions are not followed properly during the festive season and the oncoming winter.

It can be as much as "up to 26 lakh cases within a month”, the panel said, warning of a second wave of infections in the winter when respiratory viruses thrive in cooler temperatures.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta