New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to conduct phase 2 and phase 3 human clinical trials in children aged between 2 to 18 years. As per the health ministry, the trials will start in the next 10-12 days on 525 healthy volunteers from across the country at various testing sites including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences located in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Addressing a press briefing on COVID-19, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, said, "COVAXIN has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days".

Meanwhile, the health ministry also informed that less than 2 per cent of the total population in India has been affected by COVID-19 so far and 98 per cent of the population is still susceptible or vulnerable to the infection.

Addressing the same press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, said, "1.8 per cent of the total population of India has been affected by the disease so far. We have been able to contain the spread of the infection to under 2 per cent of the population".

The government said that of the total population in India, 1.8 per cent has been affected by COVID-19 so far and 98 per cent of the population is still susceptible or vulnerable to the infection. The government said a continued decline has been noted in the active cases in the last 15 days. From 17.13 per cent of the total caseload reported on May 3, it has reduced to 13.3 per cent, it added.

"On May 3, the recovery rate was 81.7 per cent, which has increased to 85.6 per cent now. 4,22,436 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever for the country. A clear positive trend can be observed in COVID19 recoveries", he said.

As per the data, eight states have more than 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases and 22 states have more than 15 per cent case positivity. Maharashtra, UP, Delhi, Bihar, MP and Chhattisgarh have shown a decline in COVID-19 cases and a decline in positivity, the government said, adding that there are 199 districts showing a continued decline in COVID-19 cases and positivity since the last two weeks.

