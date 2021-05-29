Delhi COVID-19 Tally: This is the first time since the beginning of the second COVID-19 wave when the city-state has reported less than 1,000 coronavirus cases in a day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The downward trend of COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued on Saturday after the national capital reported around 900 fresh cases. This is the first time since the beginning of the second COVID-19 wave when the city-state has reported less than 1,000 coronavirus cases in a day.

Delhi, which is one of the worst-hit cities in India, has been seeing a decline in daily COVID-19 cases over the past few days. The national capital had recorded 1,141 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent. On Thursday, it recorded 1,072 cases with a 1.53 per cent positivity rate.

There is also a steady decline in daily COVID-19 deaths in Delhi that had led to an acute shortage of liquid medical oxygen at various hospitals. The city had reported 139 fatalities on Friday while 117 deaths were recorded on Thursday, the lowest since April 15.

Delhi lockdown to be lifted from Monday

The new low in daily COVID-19 cases comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the lockdown in the national capital will be "gradually lifted" from Monday with a resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for a week.

Though Kejriwal agreed that there has been a significant dip in daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital, he warned against any kind of 'laxity', saying the fight against the deadly disease has not ended yet.

"At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, it was decided that the lockdown be lifted gradually. In this process, we have to take care of the lowest strata first ... daily wagers, labourers, migrant workers who come to Delhi from far off areas in search of livelihood," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Keeping this in mind, it has been decided to open factories and allow construction activities for one week from Monday," he said, adding that the unlock process will be done every week based on the opinion of experts and the public.

