New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the high-level 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' on Wednesday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday held a conversation with his counterparts from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In his meetings with his counterparts, Doval discussed the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

Earlier too, India had expressed concerns over the Afghanistan situation and stressed that the world needs to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terror activities against any other country. India had also said that the rights of the minorities and women must be respected in Afghanistan under the new regime.

Here's what NSA Ajit Doval discussed with his counterparts from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan:

1. With Victor Makhmudov, the secretary of the security council of Uzbekistan, Doval discussed the issue of Afghanistan. Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, Doval and Makhmudov agreed that the legitimacy of the new Afghan government within Afghanistan is "important before the issue of its international recognition".

2. The sources said that Doval and Makhmudov also discussed the role of neighbouring states in Afghanistan and felt that they need to play a "constructive role" in the war-ravaged training.

3. "Both sides emphasised the need for Afghanistan's neighbours to ensure unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan," news agency PTI quoted the sources as saying.

4. In the meeting with Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, the secretary of Tajikistan's security council, Doval once again held a detailed discussion on the Afghanistan situation with significant convergence of assessments.

5. PTI sources said that Mahmudzoda and Doval expressed concerns about the sharp increase in terrorist threats from Afghanistan. They said that the Tajik side highlighted the gravity of the situation in Afghanistan.

6. "On the bilateral side, discussions took place on deepening cooperation in areas like defence, border management and border infrastructure development," the PTI sources said.

7. Makhmudov and Mahmudzoda are in Delhi to attend the NSA-level meet on Afghanistan. Apart from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, the meeting will also be attended by NSAs of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

8. China and Pakistan were also sent invitations for the meeting, but the two have refused to attend it. China has blamed the 'scheduling issue' behind skipping the NSA meet.

9. Pakistan, on the other hand, has said that "a spoiler cannot try to become a peacemaker". "I think the region’s obstacles are in front of you, there is no need for a debate on this. On the one hand is India… unfortunately (because of) the government’s behaviour and ideology there, I don’t see how this (peace) process will move forward — not just for Pakistan but the region," he said.

10. However, PTI sources have said that China was invited to the dialogue but it has already communicated that it would be unable to attend it because of scheduling issues while Pakistan too decided to skip it. They said all the participating countries have a "very high degree of convergence" on the security implications of the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan and the focus of the dialogue will be to have cooperation on practical terms to deal with the challenge.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma