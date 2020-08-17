Noted classical singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday in New Jersey, US. He belonged to the Mewati Gharana, with his musical career spanning more than 80 years.

New Delhi | Jagran News desk: Noted classical singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest in New Jersey, US. "With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA," a statement issued by his family read.

He belonged to the Mewati Gharana, with his musical career spanning more than 80 years. The music maestro was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1975, the Padma Bhushan in 1990 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2000. Last year, International Astronomical Union (IAU) paid a tribute to the doyen of Indian classical music by naming a minor planet, 2006 VP32 (number -300128) as 'Panditjasraj'.

The maestro went on to become one of the greatest exponents of classical music with his name taken in the league of Bhim Sen Joshi, Ustad Amir Khan, Pandit Vasant Rao Deshpande. Not only classical singing, Pandit Jasraj was also unparalleled in his Bhajans as well. His devotional tracks Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay, Jagdamb Jagdamb, Govind Damodar are listened by music lovers across the country

Born on January 28, 1930 in Haryana's Hisar district, Pandit Jasraj took his initial training from his father Pandit Motiram. After his father's demise, he was trained by his brothers Maniram and Pandit Pratap Narayan. He was also a trained tabla player. He performed his first live concert at the age of 22. In 1946, he moved to Kolkata where he started playing Tabla and performed at All India Radio. However, he was not very happy with kind of treatment meted out to Tabla artistes.

In memory of his father, Since 1972, Pandit Jasraj organised a musical festival every year called Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangeet Samaroh in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the maestro's death.

"The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti," the PM said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha