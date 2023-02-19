'Left BJP, Not Hindutva': Uddhav Thackeray Launches New Attack After Sena Name Row

DAYS after the Election Commission allotted Shiv Sena's party name and its election symbol, "Bow and Arrow," to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction, Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that "I have left the BJP and not Hindutva." He also claimed that he does not accept the Hindutva of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused it of misleading Hindus.

#WATCH | ...Someone who visited Pune yesterday asked how things were going in Maharashtra. Then, the same person said ' Very well, Mogambo Khush Hua'...: Uddhav Thackeray after losing Shiv Sena name, symbol pic.twitter.com/4ApPxlCDfi — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

"I have left the BJP and not Hindutva. I don't accept BJP's Hindutva which divides people. The BJP is misleading Hindus, who are now awakened, by bringing issues like 'hijab' and cow slaughter during elections. There was a Hindu Akrosh Morcha in Mumbai recently. Why should Hindus make 'akrosh' when a powerful leader is ruling the country," he asked.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra, also targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the leader whom we voted to make India strong became strong himself, leaving the country weak.

He has also urged all the political parties to open their eyes and remain cautious.

"What has happened to Shiv Sena, how we have been treated, can happen to you too. All parties should keep their eyes open and be cautious," Thackeray said during an interaction with members of north Indian community here.

"You want my father's face, but not his son. I was ready to come along. If you ditch me when I wanted to implement a promise given to my father, what should I do?" he asked while targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav, without naming Amit Shah, said Mogambo khush hua (Mogambo is happy).

The battle between Thackeray and the Shinde faction has been challenged in the Supreme Court, and the apex court will hear the plea on Tuesday.