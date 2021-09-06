Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a millionaire conman who has been accused in 21 cases of duping many people of hundreds of crores of rupees, including the Election Commission bribery case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Malayalam actress Leena Maria Paul was arrested by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW)for allegedly helping her husband Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a conman, in extorting Rs 200 crore from former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh.

As per reports, Enforcement Department (ED) interrogated the actress on several occasions after they found evidence of her active involvement in an extortion racket during the investigation.

For unversed, Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a millionaire conman who has been accused in 21 cases of duping many people of hundreds of crores of rupees, including the Election Commission bribery case.

Sukesh duped businessman's wife from behind the bars

As reports suggest, the couple duped the businessman's wife, impersonating her as a central government officer over a spoof phone call while he was in Rohini's jail.

"An assistant jail superintendent and the deputy superintendent of Rohini Jail were found involved in the racket and they have admitted to have helped the accused. The two jail officials were also arrested,” the police had said.

The incident came to light when Aditi registered an FIR on August 7, 2021, that a man posing as an official of the Law Ministry in June 2020 had offered to help her secure bail for her husband, Shivinder, who was in jail at that time, in return for money.

For unversed, Shivinder Singh was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) in 2019.

Who is Leena Maria Paul?

She is a Malayalam actress who has starred opposite South superstar Mohanlal in Red Chillies. Not just this, she has also starred in a Bollywood film Madras Cafe-starring John Abraham.

This isn't the first time Leena was arrested for fraud or extortion, in the past, multiple times, she was arrested, along with her husband. In 2003, the duo was arrested for allegedly cheating a bank in Chennai of Rs 19 core. In 2019, the actress, who owns a beauty parlour in Kochi, Kerala, was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the orders of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv