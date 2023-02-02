Delhi Court Grants Bail To Man Who Duped Leela Hotel Of Rs 23L By Posing As UAE Official

Arrested on charges of duping Leela hotel by posing as a UEA official, Mahamed Sharif was granted bail by a Delhi court on Thursday. Sharif had stayed at the hotel for nearly five months as an official of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government. In November, he left the hotel without paying a bill of over Rs 23 lakh.

The FIR was registered after the accused ran away without settling outstanding dues for his stay, the court noted. However, the hotel has now said that he settled his outstanding dues.

While granting him bail, the Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala on Thursday said, "Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the applicant Mahamed Sharif is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one like amount surety."

"No custodial interrogation is stated to be required by the investigating agency. He is in Judicial Custody since January 19, 2023, and he is not required for any investigation purposes, therefore, no useful purpose is going to be served by keeping the applicant further in Judicial Custody," the court noted.

The hotel, in its complaint, stated that the accused fled with hotel valuables without settling his outstanding bills. The hotel allegedly suffered a huge loss worth Rs 23,46,413.

Following the incident, the police registered the FIR on January 14 this year at Sarojini Nagar police station at the complaint of Anupam Das Gupta, who claimed to be the General Manager of The Leela Hotel Palace, Sarojini Nagar, Delhi.

Gupta alleged that the accused person namely Mahamed Sharif stayed at The Leela Palace, New Delhi from August 1, 2022, and he ran off from the hotel on November 20, 2022, with hotel valuables and without settling his outstanding bills.

Sarojini Nagar police registered a case under sections 419/420/380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of the complaint.