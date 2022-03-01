Kyiv/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked the country's nationals, including students, to leave Kyiv "urgently" as the Russian forces continue their march towards the Ukrainian capital despite appeals from the West and the United Nations (UN) to end all hostilities.

"Advisory to Indians in Kyiv. All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

This comes a day after the embassy advised the Indian nationals to reach the railway station in Kyiv and move towards the western parts of Ukraine. It noted that weekend curfew in Kyiv has been lifted and Indian nationals can move to the railway station to get out of Kyiv.

"We sincerely request all Indian nationals/students to remain calm, peaceful and united. A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviour while at the railway station," the advisory read.

PM Modi asks IAF to help in evacuation operations

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to help in evacuating the Indian nationals from Ukraine as a part of Operation Ganga. Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have said the IAF will likely deploy its C-17 aircraft to help in the evacuation operation.

Till now, only private Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, were helping in the evacuation operation from Romania, Hungary, and other neighbouring countries of Ukraine after the closure of Ukrainian airspace on February 24.

More than 1,400 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine in seven evacuation flights till now. However, official estimates suggest nearly 18,000 Indians, including students, are in Ukraine, studying across various universities. India has asked these nationals to reach Ukraine's western borders to reach Poland, Romania, or Hungary from where they can board flights for evacuation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma