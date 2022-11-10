Kerala Removes Governor Arif Mohammed Khan As Kalamandalam University Chancellor

THE Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Thursday amended the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove the Governor as its Chancellor, a position which will now be held by a notable person belonging to the field of Art and Culture.

According to its website, Arif Mohammed Khan is currently the chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam according to its website.

This comes amid the ongoing tussle between the government and Khan over the functioning of universities, including the appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state and its announcement that it will come out with an ordinance to replace him with eminent academicians at the helm of varsities in Kerala.

According to the amended rules, the governance system and management structure of Kerala Kalamandalam shall be in accordance with the decision of the state government.

Meanwhile, earlier, CPI-M alleged that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was advancing "the political objectives of the ruling BJP to destabilize the LDF government" and said that the manner in which he demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellors of the universities has "no sanction of the Constitution".

Speaking to the media following three-day meeting of its Central Committee, Yechury alleged that steps by Governor target Kerala's higher education system "to facilitate the promotion of the Hindutva ideological agenda".

"The manner in which he demanded the resignation of various Vice Chancellors of the universities in Kerala and later the resignation of the state Finance Minister has no sanction of the Indian Constitution. The Governor in his capacity as the chancellor of the universities in the state has no authority given by the University Acts passed by the state legislature to initiate such actions," Yechury said.

"These steps by the Governor target Kerala's secular, democratic and scientific higher education system to facilitate the promotion of the Hindutva ideological agenda. The BJP Union government has been targeting Central Universities like JNU, Hyderabad and many others with a similar objective. The people of Kerala will unitedly resist such brazen Partisanship shown by the Governor and defeat all efforts to destablish the democratically elected LDF government," he added.

(With inputs from agency)