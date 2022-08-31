LBS SET Result 2022 Declared At lbsedp.lbscentre.in | Here's How To Check

LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the LBS SET Result 2022 online today, on August 31, 2022, on the official website-- lbsedp.lbscentre.in. The results are announced for the exam held in July and candidates can go to the official website in order to download their results.

It must be noted that along with the LBS SET Result 2022, the LBS SET answer keys have also been released. Students can go to the official website and raise objections, in case they have any.

In order to check their results, candidates will need to enter the details as asked by the website. They need their login credentials and LBS SET hall ticket to check and download their scores.

Candidates can also follow the below-mentioned and check their online results.

LBS SET Result 2022 Released: How To Download?

Step 1: Students, at first, are advised to visit the official website of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology - lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Step 2: Once you go to the official website, click on the July 2022 Results link that appears on the homepage,

Step 3: Now, a new page will open. Students need to enter their credentials as per the requirement on the page opened.

Step 4: Your LBS SET Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your result.

NOTE: Take a printout of the same and keep it for future reference.

Additionally, candidates are advised to keep their scorecards of LBS Centre SET exam results safe with them as it will be required at the time of the final admissions. Also, students should not panic in case they are not able to open the official website. The server may go down due to heavy traffic. In case students face any such problems, they are advised to wait and keep refreshing the website in order to check LBS SET Result 2022.

NOTE: For any latest updates regarding the results, candidates should keep an eye on the official website and keep checking it.

The LBS SET Result 2022 list has been released subject-wise. The list includes the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. The candidates who qualified for the exam will now be awarded eligibility certificates.