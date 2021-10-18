Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: A lawyer was on Monday afternoon shot dead inside a district court complex in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that the man has been identified as Bhupendra Pratap Singh and he was a resident of Jalalbad, adding that his body was found on the third floor of the court.

The Uttar Pradesh Police further said that a pistol was also recovered near his body while adding that a probe is underway. "Forensics team have collected the evidence from the incident spot. Post-mortem of the deceased to be conducted by a panel of 3-doctors. Further investigation is underway," news agency ANI quoted a police official as saying.

Singh, who had been practising as a lawyer for the last four to five years, was shot dead using a country-made firearm. Though the motive of the crime is not clear yet, his fellow lawyers, as reported by news agency IANS, have said that Singh could have been murdered due to a rivalry in cases being handled by him.

Meanwhile, the Congress has criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The grand old party has also asked Chief Minister Adityanath to take appropriate action, saying criminals are roaming openly on the streets of Uttar Pradesh.

"A lawyer was killed inside a court complex in Shahjahanpur. In Uttar Pradesh, police kill a businessman in a midnight raid, farmers are mowed down by a minister's son and lawyers are murdered. This is Law and Order under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who himself had more than 10 IPC sections against him," said Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed in a Tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma