New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The probe into the killing of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala took an interesting turn on Friday with details emerging about the alleged involvement of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the murder.

A PTI report claimed that Bishnoi has confessed to his "rivalry" with Moosewala and told the investigators that his gang members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, hatched the conspiracy and killed the singer.

The report said that Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, has alleged that Moosewala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year which led to a "rivalry" between him and the Punjabi singer.

"Bishnoi has been very uncooperative so far. He has revealed that Goldy Brar was one of the gang members who conspired and executed the killing of Moosewala but has not yet disclosed the names of other associates who were the real conspirators and executioners of the killing," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI claimed that Bishnoi has not confessed to the murder of Moosewala, but he admitted that Moosewala was murdered for "revenge".

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Bishnoi, who is facing nearly 60 cases, was lodged in Central Jail number eight of Tihar.

Gangster Kala Jathedi and his aide Kala Rana, who were in police custody in a different case, were also questioned in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

According to officials, after questioning Bishnoi in Tihar prison, he was produced at the Patiala House court and was remanded in three days of police custody for questioning in connection with the case where three criminals were arrested after a brief encounter with the Special Cell's unit last month.

Earlier on Thursday, a Delhi court refused to entertain a plea filed by Bishnoi seeking a direction to the jail authorities not to give his custody to Punjab police, which suspects that he had plotted the singer's killing.

Bishnoi has moved the Delhi High Court under the apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

The Punjab Police had earlier said Moosewala's killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

