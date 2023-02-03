Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Arrested In Delhi's Rohini After Encounter With Cops

Two members of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi were arrested in Rohini. (Image: ANI)

TWO CRIMINALS associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi have been arrested by the Special Cell of the Northern Range of Delhi Police on Friday near Rohini Sector 28-29. Two rounds were fired by both ends but no one was hurt in the incident.

According to police both accused were identified as Jatin and Sandeep, the members of Bishnoi gang. Sandeep hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, while the co-accused Jatin is from Baba Haridas Nagar in New Delhi, the Police said.

This came after Punjab Police's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) recently arrested a key operative of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered a 30 calibre China-made pistol along with six live cartridges from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Two criminals arrested after an encounter in Delhi's Rohini area. Both the criminals are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Delhi Police's Special Cell — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

The accused were identified as Rajveer Singh alias Ravi Rajgarh, a resident of Rajgarh village in the Khanna district in Punjab. During the investigation it was revealed that the accused were in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, an alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewal, for the past 13 to 14 years and has been carrying out criminal activities at the behest.

Earleir Deepak Tinu, who is also a close aide of jailed gangster Bishnoi was arrested by the Special Cell from Rajasthan’s Ajmer, ANI reported.

On November 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Punjabi singer popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala and Congress leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab on May 29 last year. The incident happened just two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Moosewala.

Later, Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala in a Facebook post in the same month.

(With ANI Inputs)