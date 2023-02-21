lawrence-bishnoi-gang-among-targets-as-nia-raids-over-70-locations-in-crackdown-on-gangster-terror-nexus

IN A MAJOR crackdown against gangster syndicates, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids over 70 places across several states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The probe agency conducted raids at the premises of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aid Kulwinder in Gandhidham in Gujarat. According to sources, cited by the news agency ANI, Kulwinder has been a longtime associate of gangster Bishnoi.

Cases of providing shelter to the people of Bishnoi gang were against him. Apart from this, Kulwinder is also connected to international drug syndicates, ANI reported.

The ongoing raids are related to an investigation into a case that the NIA filed against a gangster and their criminal organisation. This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network.

The move from NIA came days after the government had declared Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, who is currently based in Pakistan, a terrorist under the stringent anti-terror law, PTI reported.

The NIA re-registered two cases last year from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police to probe a conspiracy being hatched by criminal gangs based in India and abroad to raise funds.