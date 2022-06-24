Lawrence Bishnoi Admits To Planning Sidhu Moosewala's Murder: Punjab Police

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has confessed that he was the "mastermind" in the killing of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, which was being planned since August last year, said Punjab's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pramod Ban on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Ban said Bishnoi has confessed to hatching the conspiracy with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

"We had recently arrested Lawrence Bishnoi in the case and his remand was extended till June 27. He has admitted that he was the mastermind (in Moosewala's killing)," Ban was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



"The plan to carry out the killing was being hatched since August last year. According to our information, recce was done thrice. In January too, a different group of shooters had come to kill Moosewala but could not do so," Ban added.

Sidhu Moosewala or Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was murdered outside his ancestoral village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security cover was pruned by the Punjab government.

Till now, the Punjab Police, along with support from their counterparts in Delhi and Uttarakhand, has arrested 13 people, said Ban, adding that Bishnoi used a mobile phone in Tihar Jail to plan the killing.

He also spoke about the weapons recovered from the arrested shooters in the case by the Delhi Police and said forensic analysis are being done to find out if they were used in Moosewala's killing.

"We will have to get those weapons forensic checked to see whether those were used in this case, that is part of the investigation," Ban said, adding that fake passports made outside Punjab were used by Lawrence's brother Anmol and his associate Sachin Thapan to travel abroad earlier this year.

According to Ban, Bishnoi made his brother and his associate settle abroad to allow them to "coordinate, facilitate and successfully execute" Moosewala's killing without being noticed or held culpable. He said the police has also registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with the case of the fake passport.

Ban said the police have got details of associates, weapons suppliers, financers and others helping this gang in various activities. The police in various districts of the state have arrested 19 people linked to this gang.

The ADGP said a Punjab Police team is in the national capital for the questioning of arrested shooter Priyavrat alias Fauji and others who are in the custody of the Delhi Police.

He said that within hours of Moosewala's killing, the Punjab Police made the first arrest in the case. Some of the accused involved in the crime had reached Mansa three to four days before the crime.

"As far as the arrest of the other accused goes, eight to nine teams of the Anti-Gangster Task Force are at the job. We are also in touch with other states and are hopeful of nabbing them soon," PTI quoted Ban as saying.

About the accused arrested on Thursday, Ban said Baldev was the main person who carried out recce with Sandeep, who has also been arrested. Baldev took a selfie with Moosewala and he spoke to Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan over the phone and passed on information to the conspirators who had direct contact with the shooters, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)