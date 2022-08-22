Law On MSP, Unemployment In Focus As Farmers Protest Returns To Delhi | Explained

Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee raise slogans during a protest demanding the resolution to their pending demands. (Photo: ANI)

Commuters in Delhi-NCR faced hardships once again on Monday after a massive protest was launched by farmers in the national capital's Jantar Mantar. The protest or the mahapanchayat has been called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, which has held a year-long agitation against the Centre's three farm laws on Delhi borders.

To tackle the protest, Section 144 has been imposed in the national capital by the Delhi Police. Besides, barricades have also been put up at multiple Delhi borders, including Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri, to avoid any undue gathering which may give rise to any untoward situation.

"They will chose outer Delhi to reach Jantar Mantar. Keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, we have put barricade to avoid untoward incidents. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the border areas and intersections along with railway tracks," the police said, as reported by news agency IANS.

AVOID THESE ROUTES:

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters in the NCR to avoid the following roads:

- Tolstoy Marg

- Sansad Marg

- Janpath (from outer circle Connaught Place to roundabout Windsor place)

- Outer circle Connaught place

- Ashoka road

- Baba Kharak Singh marg

- Pandit Pant Marg

MEMORIES OF PROTEST AGAINST FARM LAWS?

The fresh protest has brought back the memories of the year-long agitation held on Delhi borders by farmers against the three agricultural laws. The protest, however, ended last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government repelled the contentious acts.

WHY ARE FARMERS PROTESTING AGAIN?

The farmers are protesting against the government due to multiple reasons, including unemployment and a law on the minimum support price (MSP). However, one of their demands also includes the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son Ashish is an accused in the violence that took place on October 3 last year in which four farmers and a journalist were among the eight people killed.

Last week, the farmers held a 75-hour-long sit-in at Lakhimpur Kheri, which was joined by farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Lakhimpur Kheri is represented in Lok Sabha by Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home.

Thar protest was called off on Saturday, but the farmers have given a five-point memorandum to the government, pressing for immediate payment of pending cane dues, free electricity to farmers, stopping prepaid metres on domestic power connections, check over stray animals and compensation to drought-hit farmers.

SKM core committee member Dr Ashish Mittal also said the memorandum for the prime minister would stress on the demand to sack Mishra from the Union cabinet in view of his role in the violence, the release of innocent farmers, implementation of Swaminathan report with MSP on C2+50 per cent formula, withdrawal of cases against farmers and withdrawal of electricity amendment bill.