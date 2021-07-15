West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: Recommending a CBI investigation into "grievous offences like murder and rape", the NHRC committee said that "the local police has been grossly derelict, if not complicit, in this violence".

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday submitted its report over the post-poll violence in West Bengal and questioned the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, saying the situation in the state is a "manifestation of law of ruler instead of rule of law".

Recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into "grievous offences like murder and rape", the NHRC committee, which was formed on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, said that "the local police has been grossly derelict, if not complicit, in this violence".

"The spatio-temporal expanse of violent incidents in the state of West Bengal reflects the appalling apathy of the state government towards the plight of victims. This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main opposition party. It resulted in disruption of life and livelihood of thousands of people and their economic strangulation. The local police has been grossly derelict, if not complicit, in this violence," the 50-page report stated, as reported by news agency IANS.

"To compound the problem, violence and intimidation has continued. There is palpable fear among victims against Police and goons of the ruling party. Many displaced persons have not yet been able to return to their homes and resume their normal life and livelihood. There have been several sexual offences but victims are scared to speak out. Loss of faith in state administration among victims is very evident," it added.

'Political vendetta' of BJP, Mamata Banerjee says

Mamata Banerjee, however, has questioned the NHRC for "disrespecting the court" and pursuing the "political vendetta" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by leaking its report.

In a statement, Banerjee accused the BJP of using "impartial agencies" to disrupt her government. She further stated that she would like to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on her next week's Delhi visit if she "gets an appointment".

"What would you call it other than political vendetta of the BJP? It is yet to digest defeat (in the assembly polls) and that is why the party is resorting to such tricks," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Banerjee had won the recently concluded assembly election in West Bengal. However, soon after her win, violence erupted in parts of Bengal, leading to the death of several people. The BJP has alleged that the violence targeted its supporters and leaders. However, the TMC has claimed that violence reports in the state have been "greatly exaggerated".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma