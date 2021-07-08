Vaishnaw's statement comes on a day when he assumed office as the Ministry of Electronics and I-T, Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Railways as a Cabinet Minister.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Picking up from where his predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad had left, Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday made it cleared that micro-blogging social media website Twitter would have to comply the I-T Rules 2021, saying "the law of the land is supreme".

"The law of the land should be abided by everyone," Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Vaishnaw's statement comes on a day when he assumed office as the Ministry of Electronics and I-T, Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Railways as a Cabinet Minister.

"I thank the honourable Prime Minister for the great opportunity he has given me to serve the nation. Telecommunications, IT and Railways. There are lots of synergies in the three and I will be working to ensure that his vision is implemented," he said after taking the charge.

Twitter and the Centre have been at war ever since the I-T Rules 2021 came into effect. The Acts makes it mandatory for Twitter and other social media companies to be more accountable for the third-party content. Any non-compliance with the Acts would lead to Twitter losing its immunity under Section 79(1) of the I-T Act, 2000.

'Will appoint grievance officer in 8 weeks'

Meanwhile, the Twitter on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it will take eight weeks to appoint resident grievance officer (RGO) in compliance with the I-T Rules 2021. It said, however, that it reserves the right to challenge the Acts.

"Twitter has posted publicly a job announcement for a Resident Grievance Officer as a direct employee and is accepting applications at this time. Twitter will endeavor in good faith to make an offer of employment to a qualified individual to fill this position within 8 weeks," the Twitter said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"Twitter intends to engage the services of the interim RGO as a contingent worker via a third party contractor. The details of this appointment will be updated on our Help Page as soon as possible," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma