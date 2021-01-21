The announcement was made on the 35th birth aniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai last June.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday announced to name a road after late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. The announcement was made on the 35th birth aniversary of the actor who passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai last June.

The SDMC has cleared proposal to name a stretch of road in Andrews Ganj in south Delhi after the late actor.

Sushant, who would have turned 35 on Thursday, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 last year. His fans and admirers took to social media to remember the actor whose untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation.

SDMC's Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt in September 2020 had moved the proposal to name the road after the actor.

"It was cleared by the SDMC House in its meeting yesterday," a senior official said.

The Andrews Ganj councillor in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation had sent the proposal to the civic body's road naming and renaming committee.

In the written proposal to the committee, Dutt had said that a large number of people living in the area abutting Road No 8 hail from Bihar, and had claimed "they have been demanding" to name the stretch from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp as 'Sushant Singh Rajput Marg'.

So, it is proposed that Road No 8 be named after the actor in his memory, Dutt had said.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father at Patna against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

The central agency had then taken over the probe from Bihar Police.

In October, the medical board of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta