New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, an additional judge from Gujarat's Amreli district allegedly sent a late-night 'I Love You' text to a woman police official. Enraged by the inappropriate behaviour from the additional judge, the woman police official lodged a police complaint against him. When the police officer called the judge to ask about the message, he reportedly told her that the message was sent by her house help.

At around 2:30 am on the night of August 31, the woman police officer received a few messages from the mobile of Amreli sessions court additional judge. The messages read - "Good Morning... miss you dear... I Love You."

Next morning, when the woman police officer checked the messages, she called back on the number but no one received her calls. After some time, the woman again called the number but her calls were not answered. She then called again from her office landline. This time, one SP Bhatt received the call and introduced himself as the additional sessions court judge.

When she asked him about the messages, he told her that they were mistakenly sent by her maid. His answer didn't go down well with the policewoman, who filed a complaint against the judge and demanded an investigation.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma