New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away early Sunday due to post-Covid complications. To honour the late singer, the government has announced two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The mourning will be observed today and tomorrow (February 6- 7, 2022). Also, the National flag to fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect.

"Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect: Govt sources," ANI tweet read.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at the Breach Candy hospital, told news agency ANI. "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19.

Soon after the news broke out, not just politicians and entertainment celebrities, her ardent fans also flooded the social media platforms with heartfelt posts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to express his anguish over Mangeshkar's death. Taking to Twitter handle, he wrote, I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the last rites of the veteran singer will be performed with full state honours. The last rites will be performed on Sunday at 6 pm. However, before that, her body will be taken to Shivaji Park in the Dadar area for a final glimpse.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv