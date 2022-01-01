Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that one of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists who were killed in an encounter on December 30 has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Dar, the last likely surviving militant involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

However, the police said that a DNA test will be conducted to confirm his identity.

"The picture of one of the killed terrorists in Anantnag Encounter on December 30 matches with JeM top commander Samir Dar, who was the last surviving terrorist involved in Lethpora, Pulwama Terror Attack. We are going for DNA sample matching," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Sameer Ahmad Dar, the cousin of Pulwama attacker Adil Ahmad Dar, was Jaish-e-Mohammad's local recruit in the Valley and was active since 2018 after he left his home in Pulwama. Dar, as per reports, was also involved in the killing of Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Fayaz Ahmad, his wife and daughter in Awantipora.

In July last year, reports had suggested that Dar, along with Abu Saifullah alias Lamboo, was killed by the security forces in the Valley. However, fresh intelligence reports later revealed that Dar had escaped the encounter.

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that three Jaish terrorists were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site of the encounter that took place at Nowgam Dooru area of the South Kashmir district.

It had then identified those killed as Sultan alias Rayees alias Mavia (a foreign terrorist), Nisar Ahmad Khanday, a resident of Dudwangan Kapran, and Altaf Ahmad Shah, a resident of Nathipora Dooru.

The IGP had said that Shah and Sultan along with another terrorist Suhail Rather were involved in an attack at Zewan Srinagar in which three policemen were killed and 11 others injured.

Rather was killed in a separate encounter at Pantah Chowk on Saturday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma