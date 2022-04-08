New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pakistan anti-terrorism court on Friday (April 8) sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed to 31 years in jail, reported Pakistan media as quoted by news agency ANI. He is the 26/11 mastermind who is responsible for planning the terrorist attack in Mumbai.

Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Court has convicted Saeed in two cases. The court has ordered that all his assets be seized. Along with the sentence, the terror mastermind was also fined Rs 340,000.

As per media reports, a mosque and madrassa that Hafiz Saeed allegedly built will be taken over upon the court's order.

Earlier in 2020, Saeed was sentenced to 15 years in jail by an anti-terror court in a terror funding case. He is said to roam freely across Pakistan and give speeches targeting India with impunity.

In 2019, former US President Donald Trump tweeted that Saeed had been detained after a 10-year search. Saeed had been arrested and released eight times since 2001, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee noted.

He is also responsible for planning the terror attack on Mumbai on November 26, 2008, in which 166 people were killed.

Saeed is named a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the United States. He was also listed under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

Lashkar-e-Taiba is a Pakistan-based militant Islamist organisation that aims to target India. It was founded by Hafiz Saeed, Abdullah Azzam and several other Islamist mujahideen with funding from Osama bin Laden during the Soviet-Afghan War.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha