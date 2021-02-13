The police said that Rather, who is a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba-backed The Resistance Front (TRF), was caught from the Samba district.

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: In a major success for the security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday night arrest Zahoor Ahmad Rather, who is suspected to be behind the killings of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kulgam's Vessu last year.

The police said that Rather, who is a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba-backed The Resistance Front (TRF), was caught from the Samba district and will be taken to Kashmir for further interrogation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma