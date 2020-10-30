The police have found that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the killing of three BJP leaders in Kulgam.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the killing of three BJP leaders in Kulgam. Appealing VIP people in the Valley "not to move around without their security", the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of LeT, was behind the attack on three BJP workers on Thursday.

"Three militants came in a local car belonging to a local militant identified as Altaf. Fida (Hussain) was with his two colleagues in a car and the militants fired indiscriminately on them from close range. They received grave injuries and succumbed on the way to the hospital," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Three BJP workers -- Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh -- were shot dead by militants on Thursday evening at Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking about the attack, the IGP said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a vehicle which was used by the terrorists to flew after carrying out the attack. He further said that a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team is inspecting the car, asserting that the police will soon neutralise the terrorists.

"The names of LeT militants -- a local militant from Dooru, Nisar Khanday; and Abbas from Khudwani who was previously associated with HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) and is now with LeT and also claims to be from TRF -- are cropping up. The involvement of these two is there, but there may be a FT (foreign terrorist) involved as well (in the attack)," PTI quoted Kumar as saying.

Speaking about the recent attacks on BJP workers in the Valley, Kumar said that these attacks are sponsored by Pakistan, noting that a standard operating procedures (SOP) has been issued by the security forces for protected people in the Valley. He further said that the police has provided PSOs and security to 157 BJP workers and nearly 30 have been provided with guards in the Valley.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma