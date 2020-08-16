Massive preparations are underway for the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is likely to begin in the last week of August or early September.

New Delhi| Jagran New Desk: Massive preparations are underway for the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is likely to begin in the last week of August or early September. After deliberating on multiple possibilities, the presiding officers of both houses have agreed on a fully physical model for conducting the Monsoon session of Parliament. Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the event will be marked by several firsts and special measures. While both Houses usually function simultaneously, this time due to extraordinary circumstances, one House will sit during morning hours and the other in the evening, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.



1) Under the new arrangement, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take turns to work — either as morning and evening shifts, or by working on alternate days. Of the Lok Sabha’s current strength of 542, 168 members will be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber. Notably, this is the first time in the history of Indian Parliament since 1952 that such an arrangement will be in place, where 60 members will be seated in the chamber and 51 in the galleries of Rajya Sabha and the remaining 132 in the chamber of Lok Sabha.

2) For the first time, large display screens and consoles for participation from galleries, special cables between the two Houses and polycarbonate separators will be in place.

3) Ultraviolet radiation system will be installed in the air-conditioning unit of the Rajya Sabha to kill germs and viruses.

3) Various parties will be allotted seats in the chamber and galleries of Rajya Sabha based on respective strength and the remaining will be seated in the chamber of Lok Sabha in two blocks meant for ruling parties and the others.

4) Inside the Rajya Sabha chamber, seats will be earmarked for the Prime Minister, Leader of the House, Leader of the Opposition and leaders of other parties.

5) Former prime ministers, including Dr Manmohan Singh and Mr HD Deve Gowda, will also have seats reserved in the chamber.

6) All the seats in the galleries are being fitted with consoles to enable participation of members in the proceedings of the House from their seats. Placards will indicate the parties accommodated in each gallery of the Rajya Sabha.

7) Polycarbonate sheets will separate the Officials Gallery of Rajya Sabha from the chamber as both are in close proximity

8) RSTV and LSTV, through their existing arrangements in both the Houses, will enable live telecast of the proceedings of the two Houses besides displaying the proceedings of each of the Houses on the screens in the other House

9) The three interpretation booths of Rajya Sabha will be integrated with audio systems for simultaneous interpretation for the benefit of the members

10 ) Seating in the Officials Gallery and Press Gallery will also be in conformity with social distancing norms, with each accommodating only 15.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at a meeting on July 17, after detailed examination of various options for holding the session, decided on using the chambers and galleries of both the Houses.

Naidu has directed officials to complete preparations for the session by the third week of August when testing, rehearsal and final inspection would be carried out. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been working overtime for the last two weeks to ensure full preparedness, officials said.

