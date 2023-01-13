Land-For-Jobs Scam: CBI Gets Centre's Nod To Prosecute RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

THE CENTRAL government on Friday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) authority to prosecute RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land for job scam case. The Centre has granted sanction, and the CBI can now initiate a trial against Yadav.

The probe agency last year filed a case against Yadav and his family members in the scam. The family members and the RJD chief were accused of allegedly taking bribes in the form of land to get undeserving candidates jobs on the Indian Railways when Yadav was railways minister.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi, and their daughter, Misa Bharti, are among those named in the chargesheet. Besides Lalu Yadav, his wife, and his daughter, the search agency has also named Sowmya Raghvan, Kamal Deep Mainrai, and seven substitutes and four private individuals as accused in the case.

"During the investigation, it has been found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM, Central Railways, and CPO, Central Railways, engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives," a CBI spokesperson had said in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to the CBI chargesheet, the land was acquired at a lower price than the prevailing rate.

"This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways," said the CBI as quoted by India Today.