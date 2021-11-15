New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Slamming the Centre and Delhi government for blaming the corporations and farm fires for the rising pollution levels in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday said that lame excuses will force it to hold an audit of earnings and expenditure on popularity slogans of the Delhi government. "There is no basis for hue and cry about farm fires when stubble burning contributes to only 4 per cent of air pollution", the top court added.

A bench of the Supreme Court comprising of CJI NV Ramana, Justice Chandrachud and Justice Kant further asked the Centre and state government to respond by tomorrow evening over which industries can be stopped, which vehicles can be prevented from plying and which power plants can be stopped, and how they can provide alternative power by then.

The apex court also directed the Centre to call for an emergency meeting tomorrow over issues like stopping construction, non-essential transport, power plants and implementing work from home to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Adjourning the matter till November 17, the Supreme Court also directed the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to be present in tomorrow's emergency meeting with the Centre.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan