Lalu Yadav's Daughter Roshni Acharya To Donate Kidney To Him

RASHTRIYA Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's Singapore based daughter-Roshni Acharya will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The RJD president, who returned from Singapore last must, is suffering from multiple health problems. He was also advised for a kidney transplant during his last month's visit to Singapore.

His daughter Roshni Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life, a family member told PTI.

Yadav, who is out on bail, has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

Reportedly, the date for his kidney transplant has not been revealed so far.

Earlier in June, the former Bihar Chief Minister filed an application at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi seeking the release of his passport for renewal as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant.

"Lalu Yadav will go abroad, most likely to Singapore, for a kidney transplant. The process for an appointment with the doctor over there is underway. Meanwhile, the application has been filed in court so that passport can be renewed. The renewed passport will be submitted again to the court," Prabhat Kumar, Yadav’s lawyer was quoted saying by the news agency ANI.

In February, a special CBI court in Ranchi had held RJD chief Lalu Prasad guilty of fraudulent withdrawals from Doranda Treasury in connection with the fifth fodder scam.

However, Lalu was granted bail for the Rs 139.35-crore illegal withdrawal from Doranda Treasury by the Jharkhand High Court in April.

“He has been granted bail on the uniform yardstick of half custody and health issues, he will be released soon. He will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh surety amount and Rs 10 lakh as fine,” his lawyer had said.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

(With inputs from agencies)