Lalu Yadav To Return To Delhi Post Kidney Transplant In Singapore; Daughter Rohini Shares Emotional Post

RASHTRIYA Janata Dal (RJD) President and former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav will return to Delhi on Saturday after undergoing a successful Kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December last year. Informing about Lalu's health, his daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated her kidney to Lalu, shared an emotional post and said that he will be returning to India today.

Rohini Acharya, in her emotional tweet, wrote, "An important thing to say. This important thing is about the health of our leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on February 11. I am doing my duty as a daughter. After making my father healthy, I am sending him among all of you. Now you all will take care of my father."

दुआ का रंग नही होता,

मगर ये रंग ले आती है..



मन का विश्वास न टूटे हमारा

यहीं आस है आप लोगों से हमारा🙏 pic.twitter.com/SAUBt10Fp8 — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) February 11, 2023

Rohini had earlier called herself a ‘destiny child' when she donated one of her kidneys to her father. She had also shared a pre-surgery photo with Lalu Yadav and said that she was "ready to rock and roll". 74-year-old Lalu Yadav was advised kidney transplant after he was diagnosed with an acute kidney-related problem.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter following the successful completion of Yadav’s surgery and said, "After the successful operation of my father's kidney transplant, he was shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the party national president are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes."

Tejashwi Yadav informed in November last year that his sister Rohini Acharya’s kidney was found to be the best match for Lalu Yadav and the family decided to go ahead with that decision. "The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father. My sister Rohini's kidney was the best match, so we went ahead with it," Tejashwi Yadav had said.

Rohini is the second daughter of veteran politician Lalu Yadav and she expressed that she loves her father and mother the most and can do anything for them. “My mother and father are God to me. I can do anything for them,” Rohini said earlier before donating her kidney to Lalu Yadav. Lalu’s daughter Rohini is married to Rao Samresh Singh, an engineer by Profession who resides in Singapore. The couple has two sons and a daughter.