New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav will not come out of jail before the conclusion of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 as the Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred to November 27 hearing on the bail plea of RJD supremo in connection with the Dumka treasury case, after the CBI sought time to file a written reply in the matter.

Yadav had last month secured bail in connection with the Chaibasa treasury case related to the fodder scam. However, he is still in jail since the hearing on his bail plea is still pending the Dumka treasury case.

During the hearing for his bail, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Lalu Prasad, told the court that the RJD leader is ailing and is currently receiving medical treatment at RIMS Ranchi. He also said that the former Bihar CM has served more than half of the sentence awarded to him in the case.

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)objected to Sibal's assertions and told the court that it will take some time to file a written reply on Lalu's health condition and his incarceration in the case. Sibal, however, objected to this and said that the investigative agency is deliberately delaying the matter by asking for time. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, after taking all arguments into consideration, postponed the hearing in the case till November 27.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury when Prasad was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. Earlier, Yadav was shifted to the residence of the director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital, where he had been admitted for months owing to poor health, to prevent exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

(With ANI Inputs)

