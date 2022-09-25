Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar Meet Sonia Gandhi, Discuss Opposition Unity To Defeat BJP In 2024 Polls

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening met Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath residence in Delhi and pitched the idea to bring all the opposition parties to stand together against BJP, in order to defeat the party in the 2024 election.

After the meeting, Nitish Kumar told the reporters that the Congress chief has said that another meeting will take place, once the new Congress president has been elected. Further, Nitish Kumar also mentioned that for the betterment and developement of the country, uniting all the opposition parties will prove beneficial.

"We both held talks with Sonia Gandhi. We have to unite together and work for the country's progress. They have their party president elections after which she will speak," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Several pictures of Lalu and Nitish surfaced online where both the leaders can be seen smiling and raising their hands in the air together while speaking with reporters.

Picture credits: Pallav Paliwal

This is the first time when Nitish Kumar met the Congress Chief since he cut ties with the BJP and joined RJD and the Congress to form the government in Bihar in August. Apart from Nitish Kumar, this also marks Lalu Prasad Yadav's first political engagement in a long while.

After the meeting came to an end, addressing the reporters, the RJD supremo said, "We have to bring all opposition parties together to defeat the BJP. The Congress is in the process of electing its new president, and Sonia Gandhi told us we will meet again after the election."

Earlier on Sunday, Nitish Kumar emphasised the fact that in order to take down BJP, all the opposition including the left, should come together. He said that this "main front of opposition" will ensure that the BJP loses the 2024 election badly.

During the rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana, Nitish Kumar said that once the entire opposition has united, it has the power to get rid of those who are working to destroy the country.

The meeting is being considered very crucial in forging an opposition unity as efforts are on to reconcile differences between the Congress and some regional parties that have been at loggerheads traditionally.

(With agency inputs)