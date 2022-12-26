Lalu Yadav And Family In Fresh Trouble As CBI Reopens Railway Corruption Case

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav addresses the RJD National Executive meeting, at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi on October 10, 2022. (ANI Photo/File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reopened a corruption case against Bihar's former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in allotment of Railway projects under Yadav's tenure as Union railway minister.

The probe agency had started investigating the allegations in 2018. Later, in 2021, the investigation was closed as CBI said "no case has been made out of the allegations"

In the case related to allotment of Railway projects, Yadav's son and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and daughters Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav have also been accused.

The move to reopen the case comes months after Lalu Yadav's party, RJD, returned to power in state with Nitish Kumar ditching BJP to join hands with old allies. It is expected to stir a fresh political row amid Opposition parties accusing the BJP-led central government of misusing probe agencies.

In the corruption case, Yadav is said to have received a south Delhi property as bribe from real estate major DLF Group. The builder was reportedly interested in rail land lease projects in Mumbai's Bandra and the revamp of the New Delhi Railway Station.

The property was bought by a DLF-funded shell company at a cost much lower than the market rate then, it is alleged. The shell company was then bought by Tejashwi Yadav and other relatives of Mr Yadav for a paltry amount, giving them ownership of the south Delhi bungalow, the case alleges.

The move also comes at a time when 73-year-old Yadav is recovering after a kidney transplant surgery earlier this month.