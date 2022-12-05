Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Kidney Transplant In Singapore, Donor Daughter Calls Herself 'Destiny Child'

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav successfully underwent a kidney transplant in a Singapore hospital on Monday. Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya donated her kidney to her father.

Sharing the latest update on his father's health, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted,"After Papa's kidney transplant operation was successful, he was shifted from operation theater to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the national president, both, are healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes."

WATCH: Lalu Yadav Undergoes Surgery

पापा का किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट ऑपरेशन सफलतापूर्वक होने के बाद उन्हें ऑपरेशन थियेटर से आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया गया।



डोनर बड़ी बहन रोहिणी आचार्य और राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी दोनों स्वस्थ है। आपकी प्रार्थनाओं और दुआओं के लिए साधुवाद। 🙏🙏

Earlier, Rohini shared a pre-surgery photo with her father Lalu Yadav and said that she was "ready to rock and roll". She also asked her followers to wish her luck.

Lalu Yadav, who was suffering from kidney-related problems, was advised a transplant by doctors. Rohini Acharya had earlier said that she would be donating one of her kidneys to her father. She also referred to herself as “destiny child”.

Rohini is the second daughter of a veteran politician and she expressed that she loves her parents and can do anything for them. She said, “My mother and father are God to me. I can do anything for them."

Lalu Yadav was shifted to a Singapore hospital on Sunday and his daughter Rohini also underwent preliminary tests.

Lalu Yadav’s supporters also prayed for his good health. In Patna, supporters chanted mantras and performed havan along with RJD legislator Ritlal Yadav at Kali temple.

Patna youth wing president of RJD, Abhishek Kumar Sajan, along with supporters, performed havans at Maa Shitla Devi temple.

Ahead of the kidney transplant surgery, Rohini made an emotional tweet and said, “That’s enough for me, your well-being is my life.”

On donating one of her kidneys to her father for the transplant, Rohini said, “It’s just a small chunk of flesh" which she is giving to her father.

Lalu Yadav is a convict in fodder scam cases and is currently out on bail due to health issues. He had gone to Singapore for his kidney transplant but he had to return due to the end of the period Delhi Court gave to him for his foreign visit.