New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he complained of fever. His condition, however, is stable and the doctors are monitoring him.

A senior AIIMS official, as reported by news agency IANS, said that Lalu's condition "does not look serious as of now", adding that the RJD supremo has tested negative for dengue, malaria and typhoid, but has been kept under the doctors' close observation.

The 73-year-old's condition has been a concern and he has been hospitalised quite frequently over the last few months health ailments. Earlier this year, Lalu was hospitalised in Delhi AIIMS after his condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Lalu, who is currently out on bail, was released later after his condition improved. He later moved to Patna, marking his return to Bihar after three long years.

On Wednesday, Lalu got 'nostalgic' as he tried his hands at the steering wheel, sending out a subtle message perhaps that he remains in the driver's seat despite his failing health. The ailing septuagenarian leader also demonstrated that he retains his ability to enjoy himself and entertain beholders as he drove an open jeep on the streets adjoining the sprawling bungalow allotted to Rabri Devi, his wife and former chief minister.

Known for approaching even the most grim situations with levity and nonchalance, the 73 years old, however, turned philosophical when he shared a video footage of his mini-adventure on his Twitter handle.

"Drove my first vehicle after years. Every person born in this world is, after all, a driver in some respect. May the car carrying love, harmony, equality, prosperity, forbearance and justice run smoothly in your lives," Prasad tweeted in Hindi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma