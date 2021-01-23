Lalu Prasad Yadav Health Updates: On Friday, Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi reached Ranchi on a special plane after being informed of the veteran leader's deteriorating health.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad Yadav will be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi from Ranchi after his health deteriorated on Saturday.

The 72-year-old former Bihar Chief Minister, convicted in the fodder scam cases, was hospitalised at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) after he complained of breathing issues.

The doctors attending him later said that he is getting treated for lung infection, noting that his ECG and ECO reports are normal. The doctors also said that he is COVID-19 negative.

"Lalu Prasad is having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS- Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment," RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad told news agency PTI.

"He is likely to be shifted to AIIMS today. We have already spoken to the experts at AIIMS," he added.

Meanwhile, the RJD founder's wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, his daughter Misa Bharti and sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi met him on Friday.

After meeting his father, Tejashwi told reporters that his condition was worrisome. "He has already undergone heart surgery earlier and only 25 per cent of his kidney is functional. He has also been diagnosed with pneumonia. He is facing difficulty while breathing," Tejashwi said while providing an update about his father's health.

Tejashwi also met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence during the day to seek cooperation of the state government in arranging to take his father to Delhi.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday heard about the violation of the jail manual by Lalu Prasad while he was admitted at RIMS, pulling up the hospital authorities, the jail administration and the state government.

The case will be next heard on February 5.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma