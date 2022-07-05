Lalu Prasad Yadav Health Updates: Former Bihar CM Hospitalised After Fracture, Condition Stable

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday was admitted to a private hospital in Patna, a day after he fractured his shoulder following a fall from the stairs.

In a statement, the hospital said the septuagenarian is in the intensive care unit (ICU), but he is responding well to the medicines. It further said that it would be premature to speculate whether Yadav needs to be referred to a better facility in Delhi.

"The RJD chief was brought to the hospital with a fracture on his right shoulder after he suffered a fall. Besides, he is also suffering from other diseases. He is under observation in the ICU and his condition is stable now," Dr Asif Praman, medical superintendent of Paras hospital, was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

His wife Rabri Devi, and two sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are currently with him at the hospital. His daughter Rohini Acharya, who lives in Singapore, also spoke with him on Monday and shared his pictures from the hospital on Twitter.

"MY HERO, MY BACKBONE, GET WELL SOON. The one who has got freedom from every obstacle, has the blessings of crores of people, whose strength is," she wrote on Twitter while sharing Yadav's pictures on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Yadav - who is convicted in fodder scam but is currently out on bail after completing more than half of the jail term - has been dealing with multiple health issues, kidney infection, water accumulation in lungs and blood pressure.

He was also admitted to hospital last year in November due to fever, but was released later after his condition improved. The 75-year-old veteran politician wants to go to Singapore to consult with doctors for his kidney transplant.

Recently, the court has released his passport as well.