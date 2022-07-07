Lalu Yadav Health Updates: Ex-Bihar CM's Body Is 'Locked', Reveals Son Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday night was airlifted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), days after he suffered multiple fractures following a fall from stairs at his residence in Patna.

This came hours after his son Tejashwi Yadav said that Lalu's body is "locked" and he is unable to move much. "He has a fracture in three places after the fall. Complications increased after the fall as the body got locked, he is unable to move much," Tejashwi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Tejashwi also said that there were plans to take his father to Singapore for a kidney transplant, but "following his recent fracture, we will go by the opinion of what doctors in Delhi suggest. If they allow, we will like to take him abroad".

Meanwhile, Lalu's wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, who also reached Delhi on Wednesday, has said that the RJD supremo's health is "slightly better now", but she has asked supporters to pray for his health.

"Don't worry, he is being treated and will recover. Everyone should pray for him that he recovers soon," Rabri Devi was quoted as saying by PTI.

NITISH KUMAR MEETS LALU YADAV

On Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Lalu and enquired about his health before the septuagenarian was shifted to Delhi AIIMS. He also spoke to the doctors and met Lalu's sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap.

"There seems to be some improvement in Lalu ji's condition since he was admitted. But, it would be proper if he is taken to Delhi for better treatment. I pray for his speedy recovery," Nitish was quoted as saying by PTI. "We go a long way back. We have known each other since both of us were young."

Tejashwi, meanwhile, thanked Nitish and other political leaders, who have called up and expressed their sympathy in these trying times.

"The chief minister has been in touch ever since my father got hospitalised. Yesterday, I received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides Sonia ji (Congress president) and Priyanka ji," he said.