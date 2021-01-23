Lalu Prasad Yadav Health Updates: The 72-year-old, who served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from 1995 to 1997, was admitted to hospital after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

Ranchi | Jagran News Desk: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), is currently stable and the reports of his ECG, ECO, Covid-19, blood and ultrasound tests have returned normal, said the doctors attending him while adding that he has tested negative for the highly contagious coronavirus.

"His condition is stable. Most of his test reports are normal. He had developed symptoms of pneumonia for which meditation is being administered. COVID-19 has been ruled out with both antigen and RT-PCR tests being negative," RIMS director Dr Kameshwar Prasad said.

The 72-year-old, who served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from 1995 to 1997, was admitted to hospital after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. Following this, his wife Rabri Devi and sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap met him at the hospital on Friday evening.

"Our family wants better treatment for him (Lalu Prasad Yadav) but it is for doctors to analyse what treatments can be provided here after all the test reports come. His situation is serious, I will meet the Chief Minister on Saturday," said Tejashwi Yadav while speaking to the reporters.

"He has already undergone heart surgery earlier and only 25 per cent of his kidney is functional. He has also been diagnosed with pneumonia. He is facing difficulty while breathing," he added.

Lalu Prasad is serving jail term in Ranchi following his conviction in the fodder scam cases. The RJD supremo had complained of uneasiness in breathing on Thursday evening, following which a panel of doctors at RIMS took the necessary steps to stabilise his health.

The former Bihar Chief Minister underwent a rapid antigen test on Thursday, the report of which has returned negative.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government led by Hemant Soren is keeping an eye on Lalu Prasad's health status. Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta had met Lalu Prasad at the hospital on Thursday.

