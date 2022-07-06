Lalu Yadav Health Updates: Ex-Bihar CM To Be Taken To Singapore If Needed, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister, will be shifted to Delhi, where he was getting treated for kidney and heart related issues, said his Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday. If needed, Tejashwi said, Lalu will be taken to Singapore. However, Tejashwi noted that the condition of the 74-year-old is stable.

Lalu was under treatment in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was recovering before he returned to Patna recently.

"Everyone knows about his kidney and heart issues for which treatment was going on in Delhi. Those doctors have his medical history and that's the reason we are taking him there," Tejashwi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"If situation calls for us to take him to Singapore, we will. All in politics, even those in other parties, even PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have called to enquire about his health. We are together in this," Tejashwi added.

NITISH KUMAR MEETS LALU YADAV

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) supremo Nitish Kumar met Lalu, who is admitted to a private hospital in Patna due to a fracture in his right shoulder. "We have been old associates. I wish him a quick recovery," Nitish said in a Tweet while sharing pictures of him with the RJD chief.

PM MODI SPEAKS TO TEJASHWI

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also enquired about the health of Lalu. During his conversation with Tejashwi, the Prime Minister wished the former Bihar Chief Minister a speedy recovery from his illness.

"The PM spoke to Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday and enquired about the health of the RJD supremo. The PM wished speedy recovery to RJD chief," Chitaranjan Gagan, RJD spokesperson (Bihar), was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Lalu on Sunday fell down from the staircase of his 10 Circular Road residence and sustained a fracture in his right shoulder. Besides he is is also having kidney and lung infections as well as suffering from blood pressure and other ailments.

He is admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Paras hospital and his health condition is said to be stable.