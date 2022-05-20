Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days after his release in fodder scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday booked RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fresh case of corruption related to the land for railway job scam. The CBI has charged Lalu with taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railways. The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government.

According to the sources, quoted by news agency ANI, the CBI has also booked Lalu's daughter in the case. Meanwhile, the CBI is also raiding 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar related to Lalu Prasad Yadav. Morning visuals showed heavy police presence outside the residence of Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri Devi in Patna.

#WATCH Police presence outside the Patna residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi as CBI conducts raids at multiple locations of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in a fresh case relating to alleged 'land for railway job scam'#Bihar pic.twitter.com/mwIdvdT9N3 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

The 73-year-old veteran leader walked out of jail last month after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the Rs 139 crore Doranda Treasury scam case. A CBI special court had in February sentenced him to five years in prison in the case.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan