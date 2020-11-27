The CBI has opposed the bail petition saying that Lalu Yadav has not served a single day sentence in connection with the case related to Dumka treasury.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred till December 11 hearing on JD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in one of the fodder scam cases till.

"The next date of the bail plea hearing is 11th December. We've been instructed to bring records related to Lalu Prasad Ji's half-sentence from the lower court and get it verified before further arguments," said Prabhat Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer.

The CBI had opposed the bail petition saying that he has not served a single day sentence in connection with the case related to Dumka treasury. Lalu would be able to walk out of the jail if he secures bai in this case.

On November 9, the bench of justice Aparesh Kumar Singh had sought CBI’s reply on the bail application.

Lalu has been languishing in jail since December 23, 2017, after his conviction in fourouth fodder scam cases in quick succession. He has already secured bail in three cases and moved bail plea in the f and final case which relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.76 crore from Dumka treasury between December 1995 and January 1996.

In this case, the trial court had sentenced Yadav to 14 years of imprisonment, which included seven years under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and another seven under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Both the sentences had to run consecutively.

On Thursday, the central probe agency, in its reply, said that Lalu has so far been convicted by CBI courts in four different cases of fodder scam and in Dumka case, he has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The RJD leader, who has been undergoing treatment in custody at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for over two years, has sought bail on the grounds that he had completed half of the seven years sentence awarded to him in this case.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta