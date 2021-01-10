New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: January 11 marks the death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri -- an Indian politician who served as the country's second Prime Minister. He held key portfolios in Jawaharlal Nehru-led Central government in the first 17 years of Independent India and is credited for prompting both White Revolution and Green Revolution in the country.

Shastri played a pivotal role in India's struggle for Independence from the British rule and spent two-and-a-half years incarcerated in the decade leading up to the independence. On the occasion of his 55th death anniversary, let's have a look at his political care post independence.

In the years prior to the independence, Shastri had served as an elected representative for United Provinces, his home province. After British left the country, he was appointed the Parliamentary Secretary of what today corresponds to Uttar Pradesh. Between August 1947 and 1951, Shastri served as the Minister of Police and Transport under Govind Ballah Pant's Chief Ministership. In his brief tenure, he saw successful curbing of communal riots, mass migration -- facilitated due to India's partition -- and resettlement of refugees.

Shastri was appointed the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in 1951 and he played a pivotal role in the party's massive win in the 1952 General Elections. It was in the second and third term of the Jawaharlal Nehru-led government that he was given important portfolios -- Railways and Transport in 1951, Commerce and Industry in 1959, and Home Affairs in 1961, just three years before Nehru's death.

In his brief tenure as the Prime Minister, Shastri promoted both White Revolution -- a nationwide campaign to increase the production of milk -- as well as Green Revolution -- which saw the adoption of modern method and technology in agriculture to increase the production. India expanded his defence budget under his Prime Ministership and our forces won the 1965 war with Pakistan. It was during this war that Shastri coined his immortal slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.

