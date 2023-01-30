Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Bypoll Withheld After Kerala HC Suspends Conviction Of Sitting MP

The bypoll was recently announced by the election panel, and it was scheduled for February 27 (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE KERALA High Court suspended the conviction and sentence of sitting MP Mohammed Faizal in an attempt-to-murder case, which led the Election Commission to withhold the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha bypoll on Monday.

The bypoll was declared following the disqualification of Faizal owing to his conviction by a sessions court in Kavaratti.

He had approached the high court to challenge the decision to suspend his conviction and sentence.

"After considering the matter and having due regard to the order passed by Hon'ble High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam...the Election Commission of India has decided to withhold the bye-election and to defer the issuance of notification for holding the bye election," according to an EC statement, as reported by PTI.

(With Agency Inputs.)