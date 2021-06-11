The Lakshadweep Police has registered an FIR against the filmmaker under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the IPC.

Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: The Lakshadweep Police on Thursday registered an FIR against filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana with charges of sedition and hate speech. Sulthana, a resident of Lakshadweep's Chetiath island, was booked after a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party's Abdul Khader.

Based on Khader's complaint, the Lakshadweep Police has registered an FIR against the filmmaker under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sultana, during a news debate in a Malayalam TV channel, had blamed the central government over the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the union territory (UT) of Lakshadweep. The filmmaker had remarked that the central government has used biological weapons for the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep.

"Lakshadweep had zero cases of COVID-19. Now it is reporting a daily spike of 100 cases. What the Centre has deployed is a bioweapon. I can say this clearly that the central government has deployed bioweapon," she had said.

However, her comments did not go well with Khader, who is the president of the BJP's Lakshadweep unit. Khader later registered an FIR against her and accused the filmmaker of spreading "false news" about the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep.

Seeking action against the filmmaker, Khader further alleged that Sulthana's statement is an "anti-national act" that has tarnished the "patriotic image" of the central government.

Earlier this week, the BJP had also staged a protest against Sulthana, demanding action against her.

However, Sultana, who has worked with several Malayalam filmmakers, has strongly defended her comments, noting that she is not afraid of anyone and will keep fighting for the land where she was born.

"They have filed a sedition case against me but I want to reiterate that truth will win. Case was filed by a BJP worker from Lakshadweep. I will continue my fight for the land where I was born. We don't fear anyone. My voice is going to be louder now," she said in a Facebook post.

